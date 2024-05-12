Dylan Dreyer was one busy mom this weekend.

The TODAY co-host shared pics to Instagram May 12 from her jam-packed family weekend, which included celebrating her son's First Communion and Mother's Day.

“First Holy Communion, family, and Mother’s Day!! What a special weekend!!” Dylan captioned the post, with the hashtag, #soblessed.

Dylan shared a sweet snap of her family of five in bright spring attire at church for Calvin's milestone. The dapper 7-year-old wore a blue suit coat, checkered tie and brown dress shoes for the occasion.

In another picture, Calvin is all smiles posing in front of a blue and white cake that says, “Calvin’s First Holy Communion” in icing with a cross.

The family, including Dylan, her husband, Brian Fichera, and their two youngest sons — Oliver, 4, and Rusty, 2 — posed for more photos with the cake and outside the church.

Dylan also celebrated Mother's Day with her "sisterhood" of TODAY moms, Sheinelle Jones, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie.

During their candid conversation, Dylan discussed the reality of motherhood.

“None of us know what to do,” Dylan said to the group.

She also described the struggle between the impulse to parent the way she was raised, as opposed to how parents are expected to act today.

“I’m trying to balance all the things we know and all the things we’ve learned,” Dylan said.

In November 2022, Dylan spoke to TODAY.com about being a mom to three young boys and addressed whether or not she and Fichera would expand their family to try for a girl.

“Don’t think Brian and I haven’t had that conversation,” Dylan said at the time. “But it’s like, no, we are so done. I know my luck and it would be a fourth boy!”