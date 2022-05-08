Dylan Dreyer shares behind-the-scenes photo that moms can relate to: ‘Getting it done’

Dylan Dreyer is showing that going on a trip with an infant at home is rarely easy.

On Sunday, Dylan celebrated Mother's Day with a behind-the-scenes photo of herself engaging in one of the less glamorous parts of motherhood when you breastfeed: Having to find a place to pump.

The TODAY meteorologist, who was covering the Kentucky Derby, posted a photo of herself crouched in a bathroom stall at Churchill Downs in her formal attire as she used a breast pump in private.

“I placed my bet on ‘Mama’s A Cow’ for the win,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there getting it done all day every day. Sometimes I don’t know how we do it but we do!”

Earlier in the day, the TODAY meteorologist posted a full photo of her stunning ensemble for the Derby. This year, she wore a stunning emerald green floral dress and matching feathered hat.

“This could be my most favorite Derby dress and hat!!” she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Dylan documented plenty of her Derby weekend on Instagram, first sharing a snap posing with NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Friday. In the shot, Dylan wore a long-sleeved floral maxi dress with a picture-perfect pink hat as two smiled for the camera.

“I always run into this guy @miketiriconbc at the coolest places!!” she captioned the post.

Shortly after, Dylan made an outfit change, fully embracing her “Pretty In Pink” moment alongside Zanna Roberts Rassi. In the photo, Dylan donned a pink lace midi dress with a floral-accentuated matching hat. Rassi matched in a pink blazer and shorts with a floral headband.

“Trying to look cool next to @zannarassi as we talk fashion at the Kentucky Oaks,” Dylan wrote in the caption.

Dylan’s husband, Brian Fichera, also shared a snap on Instagram from the Kentucky Oaks on Friday as he posed side-by-side with Dylan. His shirt and tie perfectly matched Dylan’s pastel-pink ensemble.

Dylan also shared a behind-the-scenes of how the couple’s trip to the Kentucky Derby was made possible with a little help from their family.

On Thursday, Dylan posted a photo of the multiple notes that she left for her mother-in-law. Each included daily instructions and schedules on how to take care of her three sons, Calvin, 5 Oliver, 2 and Rusty, 7 months, as well as the family dog, Bosco.

“I like to think I’m being helpful when I leave pages of notes when I have to travel,” she wrote in the caption. “My mother in law must want to kill me…like this is her first rodeo. #kentuckyderbybound #typeAParent."

