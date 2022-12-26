Dylan Dreyer shares her family’s very merry — and very loud — Christmas celebration

Dylan Dreyer and her family celebrated Christmas in adorable matching pajamas — and continued a family tradition on Christmas morning.

The TODAY meteorologist, her husband, Brian Fichera, and their three sons, Calvin, 6, Oliver, 2, and Rusty, 1, wore red and white onesies as they snapped selfies on the stairs.

Dylan wished her followers a Merry Christmas in the caption, and added that she thought her father and Rusty "really connected this year."

She shared photos of the pair looking at each other around a kitchen table, including ones where Rusty is finishing a meal.

Dylan's father spends time with her youngest son, Rusty. DYLAN DREYER

Meanwhile, Dylan's husband commented on the family photos with his usual comedic flair.

"I look like a late stage Elvis impersonator," Fichera wrote. "Like peanut butter banana and Vicodin sandwich Elvis."

In another hilarious photo on the stairs, Calvin grins as holds his younger brother Rusty, who does not appear to love the photoshoot.

Calvin and Oliver grin as their younger brother Rusty cries. Dylan Dreyer

Sitting on the stairs on Christmas morning holds a special place in Dylan's heart, she told TODAY.com earlier this month.

Dylan said her parents had just one rule on Christmas morning when she growing up.

"My parents would go down first to see if Santa came, and us kids had to sit on the top of the stairs and wait," Dylan said. "It’s just the way we always did it — even when we were in college."

Now, she does the same tradition with her three children.

"They get that 'Oh my gosh' moment when they see that pile of toys," she said. "I love the magic of Christmas — it’s just so special."

Dylan also posted a video of Calvin enjoying one of his new presents. In a long pan up the stairs with lots of clanging just out of earshot, the camera zooms around to Calvin banging on a new drum set.

When Calvin sees Dylan come around the corner, he grins and holds his drum sticks above his head, to which Dylan says, "Nice job, buddy!"

Instagram commenters were quick to wish well for Dylan's eardrums.

"Cooking with Cal will lead to concerts with Cal," one person wrote, referring to Dylan's cooking segment with her oldest son. "Kid’s got some skills."

"You are very brave with that drum set," another commenter said.

"Get ready for the endless noise lol," a fan warned.

"Santa, how could you?!?" shared another.

"Clearly a gift from an aunt, uncle or grandparents," another person wrote in a comment. "No sane parent would buy their son a drum set!!"

