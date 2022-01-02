Dylan Dreyer celebrates son Oliver's 2nd birthday: 'We are so lucky to have you'

Dylan Dreyer's middle child is turning two!

The TODAY meteorologist posted a series of sweet photos on Jan. 2 to celebrate Oliver George Fichera's second birthday.

One photo showed Ollie decked out in sparkling '2022' New Year's Eve gear, while several other images showed him playing and exploring the world. In the fifth and final photo in the carousel, Ollie and older brother Calvin grin for the camera.

"1/2/22…and he’s turning 2!" Dylan wrote. "Happy happy golden birthday to the sweetest little devil I’ve ever known!"

"You make us legit laugh every day and we are so lucky to have you in our lives," Dylan continued. "Your stories and your hugs are the absolute best…we love you Ollie!! #ollieg"

We've seen plenty of adorable photos of Oliver, also known as Ducky, over the years: Dylan has shared video montages, candid images and more. Throughout 2020 and 2021, Dylan and husband Brian Fichera shared Oliver's biggest milestones, like learning to crawl and saying his first word.

When the TODAY co-host welcomed her third child, Russell James, she shared several sweet photos of her three boys together. She also celebrated Christmas by sharing a holiday card featuring all three boys.

Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera celebrated Christmas with a photo featuring their three sons in holiday PJs. Brian Fichera

In October, Dylan said that Oliver and Calvin love to dote on baby Rusty.

“Cal and Ollie love it when his eyes are open and he’s looking all around and taking in the sights and sounds,” she said. “The boys can’t stop kissing him and if I leave the room, Calvin lays next to RJ (that’s what Calvin calls him) and says he’ll watch him for me.”

“We’re all just settling in and it couldn’t be more special!” Dylan added.

