50 DIY Mother’s Day gifts for every crafting level 

A DIY Mother’s Day gift is sure to be appreciated by the mom or moms in your life.

With just a few items and a little time, a do-it-yourself Mother’s Day gift is a thoughtful way to celebrate mom this Mother’s Day. And while store-bought gifts are great, it’s the DIY Mother’s Day gifts moms cherish for years to come.

1. Handprint Keepsake

The days are long but the years are short. Give mom a memory to look back on for years to come with this handprint keepsake. In just a few minutes and three easy steps, you’ll have the perfect gift to present her with on Mother’s Day.

2. Morse code bracelet

Sure, you could get letter beads and spell out a message to mom, but these Morse code bracelets are so much more subtle and fun! Pick a secret saying or words of love to remind mom each day that she’s cherished.

3. Fingerprint floral mug

If you have a coffee or tea-loving mama, a mug is an obvious gift. But instead of getting her something generic, why not make a mug of florals from a little one’s tiny fingerprints? The easy instructions can be found here.

4. Handprint rainbow tote

She carries the mental load, of course, but she also literally carries everything else too. Make it a little easier (and cuter!) with this handmade tote.

5. Footprint floral card

There may be nothing cuter than chubby baby feet! Turn that sweetness into a homemade card for mom using your baby’s feet as the flowers!

8. Pasta necklace

The pasta necklace — it’s a classic. Just some macaroni, paint, and thread make for a “pasta-tively” gorgeous keepsake for mom.

9. Time out from the dishes basket

Here’s a cute gift for your own mom or a mom friend in your life. It’s as easy as gathering a shower basket and some paper products. Craft a cute card with this adorable saying and you’ve got a Mother’s Day gift in minutes.

10. Personalized vases

Two vases (or any vessel will do), chalk paint, a cute phrase or two, a stencil, a cute bow and you’ve got a great vase for mom. Bonus points if you fill it with flowers for Mother’s Day!

11. Mother’s Day picture frame

A few easy items and a whole lot of heart make this simple Mother’s Day picture frame the sweetest gift she’ll get. Don’t forget a fabulous photo of the two of you to put inside the frame.

12. Painted birdhouse

Does your mom love watching the birds come for a visit to the backyard? Pick up a wooden birdhouse at a dollar story — or any crafting store — and paint it with her favorite avian theme.

13. Silhouette portraits

A little photo editing is all you need to do to create a Mother’s Day silhouette portrait of her favorite person — you of course! Follow these step-by-step instructions for a gift that looks much more complicated than it actually is.

14. Lavender bath tea

If there’s one thing mom needs help with, it’s finding time to relax. Give her a great reason to with this DIY lavender bath tea. Here’s a step-by-step tutorial.

15. Mom-osa gift basket

If ever there’s a day to raise a glass to mom, Mother’s Day is surely it. This easy “mom-osa” basket shows how much you appreciate her and is the perfect way to kick off what will hopefully be a celebratory Mother’s Day.

16. Mother’s Day gift can

If you plan to give mom a gift card for Mother’s Day, elevate the presentation with this adorable gift can. Empty a soup can, switch out the label for something mom-themed and fill it with your gift. The can will be the keepsake long after the gift cards are spent.

17. Printable coupon book

The best gift is to help mom out so she has more time to spend with you! A coupon book is an easy way for mom to “cash in” on quality time with the kids or spend some much-deserved time relaxing herself.

18. Dinosaur card

Most moms can relate to the “dinosaur phase” of childhood. It’s a sweet time and one she’ll always remember with this handprint craft that is totally “roarsome.”

19. Mother’s Day DIY rings

Just foam paper, some markers and pipe cleaners make an adorable “ring” for mom to proudly show off on Mother’s Day.

20. Mother’s Day bookmark craft

If you have a mom who loves to read, a bookmark is the perfect gift for her to keep her place when she’s inevitably interrupted from her book. The extra-sweet bonus is that she’ll think of you each time she uses it.

21. Crayon picture frame

Nothing says childhood like lots and lots of crayons everywhere. Make a colorful and meaningful picture frame from the ones you already have. Complete with an adorable toddler photo of coloring in action.

22. Painted picnic basket

The picnic basket is like a lunch box for grownups. Make mom one that’s both beautiful and thoughtful with just a few touches of paint. You could also plan ahead and pack a Mother’s Day picnic inside!

23. Cookie in a jar

Sure you could make mom a batch of cookies to satisfy her sweet tooth this Mother’s Day (and she would love it of course), but presenting her with a cookie in a jar is both a treat and an activity you can complete together.

24. Love you to the moon craft

Take a page (and a saying) from one of the most popular children’s books ever and pair it with baby handprints to make an adorable gift to remind mom how much she is loved — to the moon and back.

25. DIY facial for mom

A homemade facial is the perfect way to pamper the woman who spends every day thinking about everyone else. This 4-step tutorial will have mom’s skin and heart glowing this Mother’s Day.

26. Photo frame vase

This fun and easy-to-make photo frame vase will be a favorite of mom’s for years to come. Fill it with flowers and present it to her on Mother’s Day for a gorgeous and thoughtful gift.

27. Wine and chocolate in a box

Wine + chocolate + craft from the heart = an amazing gift for Mother’s Day. Mom will have something to enjoy on Mother’s Day and a keepsake for years to come.

28. Chocolate-covered strawberry bouquet

The only thing sweeter than mom herself is chocolate-covered strawberries. Make them yourself and present them to her in a beautiful DIY “bouquet” for a Mother’s Day gift she won’t be able to resist.

29. Handprint key chain

Handprints are definitely a theme in DIY Mother’s Day gift, but this one lets mom take those chubby fingers on the go with her each day.

30. DIY crossword puzzle

For the mom who just can’t get enough of crossword puzzles, a personalized one from the heart is the perfect gift for mom this Mother’s Day.

31. Egg carton flower bouquet

A few supplies and a lot of creativity make this egg carton flower bouquet the perfect toddler gift to mom. These “flowers’ will last forever, just like mom’s love.

32. Mother’s Day brunch in a box

The only thing harder than finding the perfect gift for mom is getting a brunch reservation on Mother’s Day. Do both with this easy brunch in a box and bring it to mom in bed.

33. Crafty caterpillar plate

This adorable gift plate is a hands-on craft for the kids to enjoy making for mom. A little bit of nature, a little bit of paint and a whole lot of creativity are the perfect recipe for this Mother’s Day keepsake plate.

34. Favorite days picture

Your birthday and a few other dates are sure to be standouts in mom’s memory. Make a list of the milestone moments in her life, print them out, and insert them into a frame for an easy and thoughtful DIY gift this Mother’s Day.

35. All about mom portrait

Have your child draw a portrait of mom and answer a few short writing prompts for a sentimental, sweet — and often hilarious — keepsake for mom that can be done in minutes.

36. Keepsake gem magnets

Small and useful, these DIY magnets are perfect for hanging kids’ artwork on the refrigerator. Using just glass gems, magnet strips, and a few other materials from home these can be completed in just a few minutes.

37. DIY Mother’s Day wood sign

Send a special message to mom that will last with a Mother’s Day wooden sign. She’ll think of you every time she sees this special keepsake.

38. Wine bottle flower arrangement

Moms who are wine lovers will appreciate the thoughtful way these flowers are presented. Simply purchase the flowers and the wine and then watch this easy tutorial for the most creative way to present this fun gift to mom.

39. Mother’s Day photo pendants

Photo pendants are the perfect keepsake for mom to showcase her favorite people — her kids! Just pair your favorite photos with a few simple materials to create a piece of jewelry she’ll love this Mother’s Day.

40. Personalized scent

There's nothing sweeter than the smell of mom, but a personalized scent comes close. Pick from her favorites to mix up a scent for her or follow this easy recipe.

41. DIY Mother’s Day wreath

Let your creativity run wild for a beautiful DIY wreath mom will be proud to hang in her home or on her door. It’s also a great way to present a gift card.

42. DIY flower pot

Just a flower pot, a few seeds and some paint are all you need to let your little one create a delightful keepsake for mom this Mother’s Day.

43. Sugar scrub

Give the gift of self-care and let the little ones get creative in the kitchen with this DIY sugar scrub for Mother’s Day. Just follow these simple directions for a gift that will pamper mom for weeks to come.

44. Hot rice pillow

A microwavable hot rice pillow makes a lovely gift and a way to help mom relax. It’s a fun way to get crafty and give mom a gift she'll use over and over again.

45. Photo coasters

If mom’s always telling you to use a coaster, why not make them extra special. Cute photos, craft glue, and a few other supplies are all you need for this DIY gift that will make her heart sing ... and save her coffee table too.

46. Mother’s Day homemade heart card

Chances are when you think of mom, you think of her loving heart. Instead of a store-bought card this Mother’s Day, make this adorable heart-themed card for the woman who will always love you.

47. Mother’s Day pampering baskets

For all the moms in your life who work so hard each day, a gift basket full of pampering products is a thoughtful and easy gift to give. Use these ideas or make it your own with products you know your mom loves.

48. Mother’s Day book bouquet

A book-loving mom will love appreciate a book bouquet this Mother’s Day more than all the chocolate in the world. This creative and clever idea will bring her joy as long as these books are being read.

49. Mother’s Day magazine

A few crayons and some writing prompts will make a great keepsake mom will treasure for years to come. Print out prompts you find online or make your own — either way this is a sentimental gift mom will love.

50. Painted hairbrush

Elevate her boring brush with a hand-painted treasure for Mother’s Day. A painted hairbrush will remind her of you every time she uses it.