Diane Kruger reveals the name of her 3-year-old daughter, and it’s pretty stellar

Clearly, Diane Kruger knows how to keep a secret.

Witness: The actor is only just now revealing the name of her daughter with "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus, and the little girl is 3!

But Kruger says it was important to have the right name for her firstborn. So what name did she and Reedus choose?

Nova Tennessee.

"I had her late in life at 42, and (Norman) had a child when he was much younger," she tells People magazine. "'Nova' in Latin means 'new beginning' and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn."

The couple, who have been together since 2016, when they met on the set of the feature film "Sky" (another "Nova" connection, perhaps?), are big fans of the Volunteer State and the Smoky Mountains, which is how they got to "Tennessee."

She says becoming a mom to "Noonoo" or "Neenee," nicknames that are used instead of "Nova," has changed how she sees the world. It's been "wonderful to rediscover firsts," she says.

"So many things at my age, you’ve done a thousand times, but just seeing it through her eyes again," Kruger says. "Whether it’s having ice cream for the first time or seeing snow for the first time, there’s just something so refreshing and simple about that life as mother and daughter that I’ve just found magnificent."

Names hold a particular significance to Kruger, who grew up in Germany with what was considered an odd name locally. "I remember coming home crying because kids were making fun of me," she says.

But she felt better after her mom read her a book about the Roman goddess of wild animals and the hunt, Diana, and said she was named after her.

Understanding the nature of her name has resonated so strongly that Kruger has written a children's book, "A Name From the Sky," which she hopes will help other kids discover the power of their own names.

Meanwhile, Kruger is just happy about motherhood in all its forms. She says she's been a little surprised by "how much I love it."

"I wanted to be a mom and I was sure I was going to like it," she notes, "but just the magnitude of wanting to be there every second, not missing a thing."

