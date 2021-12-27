Diana Ross and her family are Supreme-ly adorable in a festive Christmas photo the legendary singer posted to Twitter on Monday.

"So so many blessings, sending Love to our Global family, do you best to stay safe," Ross captioned the snap, which shows the Grammy-winning singer surrounded by family all wearing matching striped pajamas. "I love you wonderful Christmas time."

The 77-year-old icon was joined by four of her kids — Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Chudney Ross and Ross Naess — their respective spouses, including Ashlee Simpson Ross, as well as several of her grandchildren.

Tracee shared additional photos to her Instagram from the family's celebration, which included a photo of Chudney wearing a reindeer headband, Tracee donning a giant red bow on her head, and her nieces in matching red gingham dresses.

Ross's oldest daughter, Rhonda, was not present for the celebration, but shared the photo to her Instagram feed.

"Happy Holidays, Family!" she wrote alongside an outtake of the photo that includes several family members appearing to pray.

Earlier this year, Ross debuted her first new, original musical album in 22 years with the release of "Thank You."

"This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love," Ross wrote in the caption of the YouTube announcement. "I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time."

