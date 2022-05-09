Denise Richards celebrated Mother’s Day with ‘grateful’ daughter after ‘strained’ relationship

Denise Richards and her daughter Sami Sheen seem to be mending their rocky relationship.

On Sunday, the 18-year-old posted a sweet message on Instagram in honor of Mother’s Day. She also shared a slideshow of her smiling and goofing around with her mom.

“Happy mother’s day!!” Sami Sheen began in the caption. “I love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life.” She included pink heart, bouquet and champagne glass emoji.

Richards expressed her gratitude for the post in the comments. She wrote, “Thank you Sami for an amazing Mother’s Day. It means a lot to me.”

She added, “I know nana was at dinner with us she would never miss one of her favorite restaurants. Thank you & I love you so much.” Richards’ mother, Joni, died in 2007 after being diagnosed with cancer.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum’s outing with her daughter follows her opening up earlier this year about having a “strained” relationship with the teenager.

In February, Richards appeared on SiriusXM’s "Jeff Lewis Live" and revealed that Sami Sheen, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, had decided to move in with her father.

“Obviously, I would love for her to live with me,” Richards said at the time. “She lived with me all these years. But I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles.”

Richards explained that Sami Sheen follows different rules when she goes to Charlie Sheen’s house.

“Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her and it’s very difficult,” she shared. However, she remained hopeful that the pair would “get back to where we were eventually.”

In March, she showed signs that the two had reconciled when she wished Sami Sheen a happy birthday on Instagram.

“I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom,” Richards captioned a series of recent and childhood photos of her oldest daughter.

Sami Sheen thanked her mom in the comments and uploaded the post to her Instagram story.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” actor also has a 16-year-old daughter named Lola, whom she also shares with Charlie Sheen, and a third daughter named Eloise, 10, whom she adopted in 2011.

deniserichards / Instagram

Just like her older sister, Lola Sheen posted a selfie with her mom and penned a heartfelt message on her Instagram story to celebrate Mother’s Day. The teenager praised Richards for being her best friend and role model.

“U forever have saved me,” she said. “Thank you for staying by my side no matter what, i’ll always do the same. i will do anything for u thank you for being such a light in my life. you have the biggest heart out there.”

She concluded, “I wouldn’t be the person i am today without you. i love u to the moon and the stars mom. us forever.”

On Monday, Richards shared the kind words on her Instagram story and simply wrote, “ I love you…thank you” with a prayer-hand emoji.