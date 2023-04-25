Demi Moore has "pure love" for her granddaughter, Louetta.

"Pure love for this little birdie," Moore commented on her daughter Rumer Willis' baby announcement.

On April 25, Rumer Willis and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, announced the birth of their daughter, "Louetta Isley Thomas Willis," and kept no one waiting by sharing her first baby photo on Instagram.

Moore left the comment under felicitations from Emma Heming Willis, the wife of Bruce Willis. The couple married in 2009 and have two daughters named Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 8. Bruce Willis and Moore were married from 1987 to 2000 and share daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29.

"Omg we love her so so much," Emma Heming Willis wrote under the baby post.

In her Instagram stories, Scout Willis shared a screenshot of the newborn, writing, "Tweep for the perfection of my niece."

Moore's excitement for her first grandchild was felt when Rumer Willis announced she was expecting.

“Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," Moore wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Thomas kissing Rumer Willis' stomach.

"So happy for you my love!" she added.

"Love you mama," Rumer Willis replied.