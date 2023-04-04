When Jayleigh Gill tried to pull an epic prank on her daughter, the end result wasn't a laugh — it was something so much better.

The Kentucky mom of two saw a prank online that involved asking for toilet paper and accidentally getting "poop" (chocolate syrup) on the deliverer's hand.

"Honestly it was April Fool's Day, and I have a friend on Facebook who had done it to her brother and she had reposted it," Gill, 33, tells TODAY.com "I thought, 'Well, that's a good idea."

Gill decided to test out the prank on her 6-year-old daughter, Kennah, and posted the now-viral clip to TikTok.

"I had diarrhea really bad, can you get me that toilet paper?" Gill, who is not in the frame, says.

Kennah quickly gets her mom toilet paper.

"I'm so sorry," she says, handing over the toilet paper to her mom. "Is it like pee-poop?"

Gill grabs the toilet paper from her daughter and "accidentally" swipes some chocolate syrup on her hand, pretending it is poop.

"Oh gosh, I'm so sorry," she says to Kennah, fully expecting her daughter to freak out.

Instead, Kennah replies with genuine concern for her ailing mom on the toilet.

"It's OK, I can wash my hands," she says.

"Are you sure?" Gill replies, stunned by her daughter's calm reaction.

Kennah doubles down on her kindness.

"It's OK, I think I got poop on me before," she replies.

The video, which has racked up nearly two million views, is captioned "Too sweet to prank."

Gill tells TODAY.com she expected her daughter to react "totally differently."

"I didn't expect her to yell or scream, but definitely be grossed out," Gill says.

Instead, the 6-year-old gave her mom an unexpected lesson in kindness.

"I was trying not to laugh because it was a little comical that she was being so sweet," the mom says.

Gill tells TODAY.com she never expected the video to go viral.

"We live in a town with maybe 1,00 people and I thought the video would get maybe a few views. Maybe a couple shares from friends," she says.

Kennah's video has gotten more than 11,000 TikTok comments and more than 280,000 likes.

"A lot of people are commenting and wanting to be her friend and she is just so exited about that," Gill says, adding that despite her kindness, Kennah is "desperate" to get to Disney to meet all the villains, especially Oogie Boogie.

After the prank, Gill showed her husband Brandon the video and says the couple were “nearly brought to tears” by their daughter’s compassion.

“I could cry about it,” Gill says. “I hope that people can learn from her. I myself need to learn from her. I’m not as kind as she is. She’s a good kid (and) we have tried our best to teach her to love everybody and accept everybody and it's OK that everyone is different."

