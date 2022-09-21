Connie Britton and Jennifer Hudson share their mom bond

Connie Britton and Jennifer Hudson have more in common than being celebrity moms.

As a guest on “The Jennifer Hudson Show" on September 20, Britton bonded with Hudson over their shared experience of being "ladies of the house" and mothers of sons.

"We’re raising boys," Britton, holding a "Lady of the House" mug, told Hudson. "It’s a new learning experience every single day and I love it."

Britton, 55, then revealed her 11-year-old son, Eyob, plays three different instruments.

"He loves music. He plays piano, he plays the guitar, he plays the drums and he loves to sing," she said.

Britton, who is a single mom, revealed she has never made her son practice.

“My parents used to make me practice, but my son ... I just want him to do it because he loves to do it,” she said. “And he just keeps going and he really enjoys it.”

Hudson, 41, took the opportunity to share that her 13-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., is also musically inclined.

“He’s kind of shy when it comes to singing, but he can really dance,” Hudson said. “He didn’t get the dancing from me. He can really, really move.”

Otunga’s father is professional wrestler David Otunga. He and Hudson split in 2017 after 10 years together.

Earlier this year, Hudson celebrated officially having a teenager.

“I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!! Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!!” the proud mom captioned an Instagram post celebrating the teen's birthday.