Claudia Schiffer’s 18-year-old daughter is her twin: See the photo

Claudia Schiffer’s 18-year-old daughter, Clementine, is the spitting image of her mom.

In a recent photo, Clementine is shown posing in a black corset top and a matching thigh-high slit skirt.

Clementine, like Schiffer, has glossy blonde hair and crystal blue eyes. And she clearly knows a thing or two about art history.

“Venus pudica pose,” Clementine captioned her post. The stance, refers to the Ancient Greek type of female nude, in which a goddess covers her groin with one hand.

Schiffer, 53, shares Clementine with her film director husband, Matthew Vaughn. The notoriously private couple, who live in England, are also parents of Caspar, 20, and Cosima, 13.

Clementine Vaughn will turn 19 on Nov. 11 @clementine_vaughn_ via Instagram

Last year, Schiffer gushed about Clementine in a birthday tribute.

“Her tenacity, empathy and positivity combined with her creative, sense of humor and incredible imagination has been an inspiration,” the ‘90s icon wrote.

Schiffer included a photo of the 2005 German Vogue cover she shot with a then-baby Clementine.

In an essay for The Guardian, Schiffer revealed that Clementine and Cosima have inherited her love of fashion.

“I have kept so many pieces over the years, including my Valentino wedding dress,” Schiffer wrote. “My daughters are now starting to wear my vintage pieces too, but in a style of their own. I love watching how they put together outfits. Wardrobe sharing, swapping and preloved seems second nature to my daughters’ generation.”

Schiffer, who was born in Germany, rose to fame in the ‘90s along with Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell. She credits Guess jeans for helping to launch her career.

“I remember flying around the U.S. to every major city for signings in department stores,” Schiffer told the New York Post in 2021. “I returned to my apartment in New York near Central Park, and one morning, sleepy-eyed with bed-head hair, I was in the elevator when a person entered and asked, ‘Are you the Guess girl?’ I knew then my life had changed forever.”