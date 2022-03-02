See Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber twinning in Paris

Oui, oui! You might be seeing double.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford, 56, and her supermodel daughter, Kaia Gerber, 20, stepped out together for Paris Fashion Week, and the proud mom shared their adventure to her Instagram in a collection of photos.

But it was more than the mother-daughter bonding time that has people talking.

In the first photo of the carousel, the pair donned matching camel coats, dark sunglasses, black purses, and signature jawlines.

"Postcards from Paris" she captioned the collection of snaps.

"Love you twinning," fellow supermodel Elle Macpherson commented with a white heart emoji.

The series of photos also shared some behind-the-scenes looks from Off-White's Fall Winter 2022 show, where the pair walked the same catwalk, alongside fellow famous faces Serena Williams and Gigi Hadid.

Crawford wore a long, tiered tulle skirt, while Gerber was dressed in a poufed mini skirt and t-shirt. The latest collection was designed by the brand's late founder Virgil Abloh.

“Love this … mama daughter .. friends .. honoring a legend .. in the city of love,” former model and philanthropist Jill Vedder commented alongside heart and clapping emoji.

In a post of her own featuring photos from the event, Gerber wrote, "For you, V. We all felt you there last night. We were all waiting for you to walk through the door. We all love you so much. Thank you for your art, you changed the world."

It's hardly the first time Crawford and Gerber have had a twinning moment.

In November 2017, when Crawford posted side-by-side images from her and her daughter’s high school yearbooks on Instagram, fans responded by saying the duo were doppelgangers.

In February 2021, the younger supermodel posted a throwback photo to honor her mother's 55th birthday, and fans could not get over the mother-daughter resemblance.

“happy birthday beautiful mama," Gerber captioned the photo. "to the person who always makes me do a double take, the woman who gets more beautiful every year, and the mother I can only hope to be like one day... @cindycrawford I love you."

Related: