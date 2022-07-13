Christina Ricci’s reaction to her Emmy nod shows just how tired she is as a new mom

How did “Yellowjackets” star Christina Ricci celebrate her Emmy nod? By rolling over and going back to bed.

It’s not that Ricci is ungrateful; it’s just that her 7-month-old daughter, Cleopatra, has been keeping her up until dawn.

“My baby was teething really badly all last night,” Ricci, 42, told Entertainment Tonight Canada. “So I didn’t get to sleep really until five in the morning.”

Ricci said that when her husband, Mark Hampton, tried to rouse her at 8:40 to share the good news, she “chose to keep sleeping.”

When Ricci finally opened her eyes, she saw a slew of missed texts, including one from her co-star and fellow nominee, Melanie Lynskey.

“All of us always keep in touch. I heard from all of them this morning,” Ricci noted. “So, it’s been really lovely.”

After the nomination sunk in, Ricci, who made her film debut at age 9 in "Mermaids," said she got emotional.

“I may or may not have cried a little bit in my bathroom privately,” she confessed.

Ricci stars as unhinged nurse Misty Quigley in Showtime’s survival drama “Yellowjackets” alongside Lynskey, Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress. The series follows a New Jersey state champion girls soccer team whose plane crashes in the wilderness. They are left stranded for 19 months.

“Thank you @televisioncad for nominating this psychopath for best supporting actress in a drama series!!!!!” Ricci captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday.

In the photo, Ricci is seen dressed as Misty in scrubs and oversized glasses.

“The character has the haircut my mother had my entire childhood: a curly bob with side bangs,” Ricci told The New Yorker earlier this year.

Ricci and Hampton, a hairstylist, tied the knot in October 2021. The "Addams Family" star is also mom of 7-year-old son, Freddie, from a previous marriage.

In 2006, Ricci was nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her role as a paramedic on "Grey’s Anatomy."

