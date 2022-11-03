Christina Perri's kids are getting along so well.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the singer-songwriter posted a photo of her 4-year-old daughter, Carmella, holding Perri's new baby girl, Pixie Rose, in her arms.

"Brb never gonna recover from this photo," the "A Thousand Years" singer wrote on Instagram. "Our libra pixie girl has brought balance to our family and she knows it 🧚🏻‍♂️💗⚖️."

In the sweet black-and-white picture, Carmella holds Pixie Rose in her arms while both she and her little sister smile.

Perri, 36, shares the two girls with her husband, Paul Costabile.

In October, the couple welcomed their second daughter, whom Perri called their "magical double rainbow baby girl." Perri had a miscarriage at 11 weeks in January 2020; in November of that same year, she announced her daughter Rosie's stillbirth.

In July, Perri talked about her healing journey in an interview with People, saying she experienced "so much anger and pain and sadness" after she lost Rosie.

"There were days I couldn’t even see a future version of me," Perri said.

“I don’t know if Paul or I will ever not feel that longing for Rosie,” she added. “But she will always be in my heart.”

To pay tribute to Rosie, Perri has gotten a tattoo of Rosie's name on her chest and a rose tattoo on her hand. She and Costabile also planted a rose tree in their garden in honor of their late child.

This past May, Perri revealed she was pregnant with Pixie Rose.

The "Jar of Hearts" singer shared a video of Carmella opening a gift, revealing Perri's sonograms.

"Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we’re very excited," Perri. "We’ve been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy🌸."

After Pixie Rose arrived, Perri shared her first photo of Carmella holding her baby sister on Oct. 25.

"The moment we’ve been dreaming of for so very long: carmella & her little pixie 🧚🏻‍♂️," she captioned the adorable picture.