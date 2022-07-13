Christina Perri shares how she's doing after stillbirth, miscarriage: ‘There was so much anger’

Christina Perri is channeling her pain into passion after suffering two pregnancy losses over the last few years.

The 35-year-old gave birth to a stillborn baby girl named Rosie in November 2020. Just 10 months beforehand, she experienced a miscarriage.

Now that some time has passed, the singer is reflecting on her healing journey and her new music in an interview with People.

“There was so much anger and pain and sadness,” she explained. “And there were days I couldn’t even see a future version of me.”

Perri and her husband Paul Costabile have a 4-year-old daughter named Carmella, but she said the couple can't help but think of what their family would have been like if Rosie had survived.

“I don’t know if Paul or I will ever not feel that longing for Rosie,” she said. “But she will always be in my heart.”

The singer has paid tribute to Rosie in multiple ways, including a tattoo of her name on her chest and a rose tattoo on her hand. The couple also has a rose tree in their garden.

Perri, who was recently diagnosed with a blood-clotting disorder, announced in May that she is once again expecting a baby girl.

“Rosie sent carmella a little sister and we’re very excited. we’ve been having all the feelings, but mostly trying every day to choose joy🌸,” she captioned a sweet video that shows her daughter opening a present that has a sonogram inside.

Earlier in the month, the singer released a song titled "Mothers" and sent a sweet message to Carmella on Mother's Day on her Instagram page.

“Carmella, thank you for making me a mother. to my two spirit babies thank you for choosing me to carry you to your next journey. motherhood is the greatest gift i have ever received. today i’m wishing you all a heartfelt and heart filled mother’s day to all the many magical kinds of humans that step into this role,” she wrote. “Mothers, zaza’s, foster mothers, women waiting to be mothers, mothers with spirit babies, grandmothers, godmothers, aunts, care givers and anyone who loves a child unconditionally- we see you and love and appreciate you today & everyday ♥️.”