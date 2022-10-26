Christina Perri’s daughter meets her ‘double rainbow’ baby sister

Christina Perri's daughter just met her new little sister, and the moment couldn't have been sweeter.

Perri welcomed a baby girl named Pixie Rose on Oct. 22, and the singer promptly introduced the newborn to her 4-year-old big sister, Carmella.

The proud mom shared a photo of the loving moment on Instagram with the caption: "the moment we’ve been dreaming of for so very long: carmella & her little pixie 🧚🏻‍♂️."

In the photo, Carmella holds her baby sister in her arms and has a big smile on her face. The newborn is wearing a onesie with a rainbow print for the occasion. It is quite symbolic since Perri called Pixie a "double rainbow" baby when she introduced her to the world over the weekend.

“She’s here!⁣ With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely,” the 36-year-old wrote. "Please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl: ⁣pixie rose costabile."

The term "rainbow baby" refers to a child who is born after a mother experiences a miscarriage or a stillbirth. Prior to Pixie's birth, Perri and her husband, Paul Costabile, lost two children.

The star had a miscarriage at 11 weeks in January 2020 and gave birth to a stillborn daughter named Rosie in November 2020.

In May, Perri announced her latest pregnancy and shared a sweet video featuring Carmella.

“Rosie sent carmella a little sister and we’re very excited,” she captioned the post. “We’ve been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy🌸”

Over the summer, Perri opened up about her healing journey after her pregnancy losses.

“There was so much anger and pain and sadness,” she told People at the time. “And there were days I couldn’t even see a future version of me.”

Perri and her husband might have lost two children, but the singer emphasized that they will never be forgotten.

“I don’t know if Paul or I will ever not feel that longing for Rosie,” she said. “But she will always be in my heart.”