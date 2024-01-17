Christina Applegate twins with her 12-year-old daughter Sadie in formalwear and Doc Martens

Christina Applegate’s 12-year-old daughter, Sadie, is her mom’s mini-me.

The "Dead to Me" actor, 52, and Sadie attended the Emmys on Jan. 15, and there's no denying the Applegate genes are strong. In one photo, Applegate and Sadie, who both have long blond hair and light eyes, are shown with their arms around each other. The duo styled their outfits — a red velvet gown for Applegate, a black suit for Sadie — with black Dr. Martens boots.

Christina Applegate brought her lookalike 12-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, to the 2024 Emmy Awards. John Salangsang / AP

Applegate shares Sadie with her husband, musician Martin LeNoble, 54. The family will be celebrating Sadie’s 13th birthday on Jan. 27.

“The most important person in this world is my daughter,” Applegate said while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. “You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting, and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school. You are my everything.”

“Thank you for standing beside me through all of this,” she added.

Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in August 2021. At the time, she was filming the third season of her Netflix dramedy “Dead to Me.” MS is a disease of the central nervous system that affects a person’s brain and spinal cord.

Applegate and Sadie posed for a photo before the Emmy Awards. John Shearer / Getty Images for ABA

“With the disease of MS, it’s never a good day,” Applegate said during a 2023 conversation with Vanity Fair. “There are just certain things that people take for granted in their lives that I took for granted. Going down the stairs, carrying things — you can’t do that anymore. It f------ sucks. I can still drive my car short distances. I can bring up food to my kid. Up, never down.”

Slowing down, however, has afforded Applegate more time with Sadie.

“I love being here for her … to take her to school, to pick her up from school, to be here for her homework, to make her dinner, to be here when she needs me,” Applegate told Variety in 2022. “That’s kind of what I missed out on for a while. And she’s very happy to have me here.”