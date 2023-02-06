Chrissy Teigen shares the sweet reason why she skipped the Grammy Awards 

Chrissy Teigen is choosing cuddles over couture.

Teigen shared an Instagram post on Jan 6, the day of the Grammy Awards, explaining why she would not be attending the awards show. She wrote: “happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol.”

In the candid photo, the model-turned-cookbook author, 37, is seen makeup free and cuddling on a couch with her 2-week-old daughter, Esti, who is sound asleep.

“Just sitting there fine as AF,” Teigen’s husband, singer John Legend, 44, wrote in the comments.

Added Beyoncé’s dance captain Ashley Everett, "You’re right where you need to be."

Esti joins big sister Luna, 6, and brother Miles, 4. Teigen and Legend lost a son, Jack, at 20 weeks of pregnancy in 2020.

Legend, who was nominated for three Grammy Awards, attended the show and performed Khaled’s hit “God Did,” alongside Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and rapper Fridayy.

Teigen announced in August 2022 that she was pregnant with her fourth child after undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘OK if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she continued. “OK phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Esti was born on Jan. 13, according to People. Legend opened up to E! earlier this month about how her name has special meaning.

“It wasn’t intentionally after someone, but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, ‘Oh, my great-grandmother’s name was Esther.’ And then we wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine. So, it’s a lot of my family in the name.”

