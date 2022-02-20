Chrissy Teigen shuts down pregnancy questions, announces she’s resuming IVF

Chrissy Teigen announced on Saturday, Feb. 19 that she is resuming in vitro fertilization (IVF) after experiencing pregnancy loss in September 2020.

On Instagram, Teigen shared a photo donning workout attire as she appeared to engage in a deep stretch with her leg straight up in the air. In the caption, she penned a personal message about her current IVF journey while addressing rumors surrounding whether or not she is pregnant.

“hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote in the caption.

“I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b—ch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

In her message, Teigen also made her stance on asking individuals if they are pregnant unprompted.

“But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant,” she continued. “I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu??”

E! News reported that on her Instagram Stories, Teigen also posted a photo that showed IVF injectable medication that is typically given to individuals for egg retrievals. She captioned the image, “here we go again” accompanied by an animated egg sticker and crying uterus to which she added, “Lol.”

Fans in the comments appreciated Teigen’s stance on asking others if they are pregnant, with one user writing, “I don’t care if a person’s stomach is out as far as their arm, you never ask a woman if she pregnant.”

“I cannot believe people think it’s acceptable to ask or comment about being pregnant or not,” another user wrote. “Thanks for using your platform to bring awareness to this, ivf, loss and so many struggles.”

One Instagram user commented, “Thank you. Any unsolicited commentary about bodies is off limits.”

“Um everyone knows you never ask!” another person wrote. “How do people even still do this?”

Teigen has spoken candidly about her fertility struggles in the past, including opening up about pregnancy loss, postpartum depression and her experience with IVF, which is how both of her children — Luna, 5, and Miles, 3 — were conceived.

During an interview with Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer on TODAY in April 2021, Teigen discussed why it has been so important for her to be as open and honest about her struggles publicly.

“I think our journey with fertility and infertility has been very public for a very long time. I just felt that the more public we were, the more public other people were,” she explained, later adding, "There’s so many different ways to make your dream happen now. Coming to terms with the fact that I can’t carry again has been something really tough, and I’ve agonized over it, because to me, it’s when I’m at my happiest.

"I loved being pregnant, and the fact I got to do it twice, I think was miraculous enough.”