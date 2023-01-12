Chelsea Handler wishes more people realized you don't have to have kids

There is one topic Chelsea Handler is not kid-ding around about.

Handler appeared on TODAY Jan. 12 to discuss her new Netflix special "Revolution," which includes her thoughts on parenting.

"It’s important to know when you don’t have the skills to raise a baby. You know, instead of shaming people we should say, 'Oh good, good for you for knowing that you shouldn’t have a baby!'" Handler quipped in a short clip from the special.

The comedian says that while she leans into humor, there is a strong message behind this particular sentiment.

"(There are) some overtures to women and men out there, and anyone who doesn't identify as either, that you are not defined by the children that you bring into the world (and) that you're not defined by your relationships or being married," Handler told TODAY.

Handler, 47, said the message is “especially for women."

“As a woman, I’m so sick — and have been so sick — of being asked that question repeatedly when I’ve made my views so clear to people," she said.

The comedian noted she feels like there is a lack of representation for "people in this world that just want to be living their lives and live out loud and loving hard without a family and without that kind of societal construct."

Handler said having kids is something to "seriously consider before taking it on."

"I think that a lot of people just think, 'Oh, I have to do that. That’s the next step'," she explained. "And it’s so annoying, because it’s not what you have to do."

Despite not having children of her own, Handler embraces her other roles.

"I'm a great aunt. I crush that role," she said. "I’m texting with them all the time. I’m teaching them about consent. I’m on it — and that’s my bandwidth."

It's not the first time Handler has vocalized her stance on parenting. In a September 2022 episode of her podcast, Handler said she has more "availability" for other children, because she doesn't have her own.

"If I had my own I would be all about them,” Handler said at the time. “I look at it like this — because I don’t have my own children, I’m able to send strangers to college. I’m able to support kids that I’ll never meet, in countries that I’ll never even visit. But I’m able to give so much because I don’t have my own family and to me, that is my purpose. I would be a shitty mother. I would be selfish. I would want everything to be great for my kid and forget about all the other kids in the world.”