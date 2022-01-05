Charlize Theron snuggles daughter and dog in candid new photo

Charlize Theron has a thought for 2022 and it's one many moms can relate to.

The mom of two shared two new photos to Instagram, the first featuring herself sound asleep alongside her youngest daughter, August, 5, and a fluffy white dog while cuddled beneath a Care Bears blanket.

"New year, same energy," the "Addams Family 2" star captioned the snap. "C’mon 2022, don’t be a bitch!"

The second photo in the post shows four dogs lounging in front of a lit fireplace.

The actor, who did not identify which daughter was her napping partner, is also mom to daughter, Jackson, 9.

But comedian Chelsea Handler knew right away.

"Nice eye shades, auggie!" Handler wrote, identifying Theron's daughter August even while she was wearing an adorably oversized sleep mask.

"Mad Men" star January Jones added, "Omg I got xander that eye mask massager thing for Xmas."

Since adopting both of her children, Theron has preferred to keep their lives private, especially when it comes to her oldest daughter Jackson.

In 2019, Theron opened up about Jackson being transgender so that the press would use the right pronouns when reporting on her.

"My daughter’s story is really her story, and one day, if she chooses, she’ll tell her story," Theron said in a December 2019 interview with “Between the Lines.” "I feel like as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her."

Last year, Theron acknowledged she may not have "all the answers" as a white South African raising Black daughters.

“I have a real acknowledgment, as we all do as parents — we know where we lack and we know where we are rich," Theron told Essence. "And this is maybe not where I am."

But the mom of two makes sure to fill that void with women who can help.

“I am so grateful to the incredible village of strong Black women in my life who I can pick up a phone to, or come over to my house and they’ll tell me: ‘You need to stop doing this,’ or ‘these baby hairs are breaking off. What are you doing?’” Theron said. “So they put me in my place, and because of them I feel this great confidence in raising my girls.”

