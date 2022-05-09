Céline Dion spent Mother’s Day surrounded by the loves of her life — her three sons.

The iconic performer shared a sweet family photo and a moving message on Instagram to celebrate Sunday.

The photo showed the proud mom with her 11-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy, on one side and her 21-year-old son, René-Charles, the other while Dion smiled between them.

But as the five-time Grammy Award winner expressed her joy in the caption that accompanied that image, she also turned her thoughts towards mothers around the world who aren’t as lucky.

“This Mother’s Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children… and for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe... and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life," she wrote.

So this year, she decided to mark the day by reminding her fans and followers to think of the women whose Mother's Day may not be filled with celebrations.

"These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother’s Day to all of them," she continued. "We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families. ❤- Céline xx…"

Last year, the 54-year-old singer celebrated the holiday with another family photo with her sons by her side.

On that occasion, she wrote of the "privilege" of being a mom to her children, and she encouraged others to "enjoy every moment" of parenting for themselves.