Carrie Underwood and her family will be forever linked — well, make that inked.

On July 2, the country music superstar posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring her, her sisters and their mother getting matching heart tattoos.

“When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, ‘what?’ and ‘where?’” the “Before He Cheats” singer captioned the pictures. “I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin’ some ink!”

Underwood, who is in Las Vegas for her “Reflection” residency at Resorts World Theatre, shared images of all of them getting the tats, along with photos of the artists inking them up, including one shot of their mother going under the needle.

Carrie Underwood's mother suggested she and her daughters get tattoos. @carrieunderwood via Instagram

The family tattoo thing is becoming old hat for Underwood. In May, she got a flower tattoo on her arm with her sisters-in-law while on vacation in Destin, Florida.

“Sisters…not by blood…but sisters nonetheless. 💕God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

“It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law! From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it! I love you ladies!!!”