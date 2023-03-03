Cardi B shares pic of new face tattoo with son Wave’s name

Cardi B found a creative way to show love to her 18-month-old son Wave.

The rapper and mother posted a picture on Twitter March 2 showing a small face tattoo with red cursive letters that spell out "Wave" across the left side of her jawline.

"I love my face tatt," she said in the tweet that has been viewed more than 5 million times.

Cardi B shares son Wave and daughter Kulture, 4, with her husband, fellow rapper Offset. The "I Like It" lyricist posted her face tattoo on Instagram two weeks ago, although Billboard reported that she debuted it in September. In her five-picture post from last month, three of the photos show the tattoo. She also has a tattoo of "Kulture" on her arm.

The photos were from Cardi’s new partnership with McDonald’s to make the “Cardi B & Offset Meal” an official menu item. The meal includes the rappers’ favorite food items to order: a McDonald’s classic cheeseburger paired with BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola for Cardi, and a Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst for Offset. The meal also comes with an apple pie and a large order of fries to share. Fans have been able to request the “Cardi B & Offset Meal” from participating McDonald’s since Valentine’s Day.

“We’re dropping something big for fans — a new collab inspired by the universal idea that knowing your person’s McDonald’s order is a true sign of love,” McDonald’s said in a statement to TODAY.com at the time. “At the center is an iconic couple in music and two of our biggest superfans — Cardi B and Offset.”

“It doesn’t have to be all boujee," Offset said in a statement provided by the fast-food chain. "Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that’s it.”

“I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” Cardi B added in the statement. “And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it — especially with that BBQ sauce.”