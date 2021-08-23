Candace Cameron Bure ‘sad’ she couldn’t drop off son at college

Candace Cameron Bure's house won't be so full anymore now that her youngest child, Maksim, is leaving home to begin his freshman year of college.

The "Fuller House" alum, 45, kept a brave face in a pic she shared on Instagram over the weekend that found her sharing an emotional embrace with Maksim, 19, as she and husband Valeri Bure, 47, dropped him off at Los Angeles International Airport.

"College bound!!! I’m so excited for him, although as his mama, and him being the baby, I’m so 😭. Go @maksim.bure Go!! Be great for God!!" Bure wrote in her caption.

Bure shared a selfie video to say she was "very sad" she and husband Valeri Bure weren't able to drop off their son Maksim at his college. candacecbure / Instagram

Afterward, the Hallmark Channel star shared her real feelings in a selfie video in her Instagram stories.

In the since-deleted clip, Bure and her husband are seen driving away from the airport as the actor reveals how "very sad" she is that the couple — who also share daughter Natasha, 23, and son Lev, 21 — weren't able to escort their "baby" all the way to his new school.

"So we just dropped our youngest, the baby, off at the airport to go to college and I’m very sad that I didn’t get to go to take him to college," Bure tells fans in the video.

"I had to just drop him off at LAX, and I’m getting no sympathy from someone," she continues as she pans the camera to her husband.

That's when Valeri Bure jokingly teases his wife — and the rest of America — for raising "soft kids."

Bure later provided an update, letting fans know Maksim landed "safe and sound" at his new college. @Candacecbure / Instagram

The Russian-born athlete adds with no less snark that when he moved to the U.S. as a teen, his mom didn't drop him off.

Ignoring her longtime love, Candace Cameron Bure doubles down. "I’m still sad! Who’s with me?" she asks fans.

The proud mom of three added another photo of Maksim wearing a light-blue dress shirt in her Instagram stories.

"This guy," she captioned it.

Bure later added another video update in her Instagram stories, letting fans know Maksim landed "safe and sound" at his new college and was going to sleep on "someone's couch" that night.

"I don’t know! It’s the college life, right?" she muses in the clip.