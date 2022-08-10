David and Victoria Beckham’s son addresses rumors of feud between wife and mom

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has broken his silence on rumors of a feud between his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and his mother, Victoria Beckham.

After the "Bates Motel" actor initially met her husband's famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham, chatter arose that she and her fashion designer mother-in-law might not get along.

In a Variety article, the freshly minted Peltz Beckhams point to gossip started when the bride didn't wear a Victoria Beckham-designed wedding gown. Instead, the 27-year-old donned Valentino at the ceremony this past spring.

Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham pose at the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London, England in 2018. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for BFC

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress," Nicola Peltz Beckham told the publication. "She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that."

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham said in the interview that he's realized some publications are "always going to try and put people down."

"But everyone gets along, which is good," he added.

The Beckham family stands side by side during London Fashion Week at Two Temple Place in London, England in 2019. Darren Gerrish / WireImage

The two were married in April, and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham told Variety that he's ready to have kids at 23, the same age his dad, former soccer star David Beckham, was when he was born.

“I keep saying to my wife, I can’t wait to be a dad,” he said.

Though Peltz Beckham noted that the couple doesn't plan to have kids within the year, he said the topic is an "ongoing conversation." He added that they want a large family with both kids of their own and through adoption.