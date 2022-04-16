Brooke Shields is starring in a new Victoria's Secret ad with her youngest daughter.

The campaign, which celebrates mothers and daughters in honor of Mother’s Day, led the 56-year-old actor and model to speak candidly about the emotional toll of being a parent.

"I don’t think I bargained to feel the pain of loving this much," Shields says in the ad, where she and 15-year-old Grier Henchy wear matching pajamas. "You think, 'Oh, I’m going to love my babies,' or 'Oh, they’re going to be the world to me,' and then all of a sudden, it’s like... did I really want to feel the extent of this love, 'cause it hurts all the time?"

"And it doesn’t get easier, it just gets harder in different ways," Shields continues in the ad, which she shared on Instagram. Shields shares Grier and older daughter Ronan, 18, with husband Chris Henchy.

Shields adds that when Grier was younger, she just wanted to be held all the time and joked that now that she’s older “she won’t let me touch her, unless it’s on camera."

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy pose with daughters in Feb. 2020 in New York City. Cindy Ord / WireImage

In the past, Shields has been open about how difficult it can be to parent teenagers. During an appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, Shields joked that her kids are ages “18 and a--hole" and revealed that Grier even sometimes sent her angry text messages.

"(Once) I get a text saying, ‘I don’t appreciate the way you talk to me. I think you talk to me like I am a child,'" Shields recalled on the podcast.

In the ad, though, Grier got a moment to express to her mother how much she loves her.

"As much as we fight or no matter what I"m going through with friends, she's always there," Grier says, before thanking Shields for always making her feel safe and offering some words of advice.

"I know you're always focused on making sure everyone else is OK. Sometimes it's OK to be a little selfish, and just make sure your needs are taken care of," she tells her mom.

The ad ends with Shields thanking her daughter and planting a kiss on her forehead.

The ad campaign also features actress Hari Nef with her mom and Victoria's Secret Angel Chanel Iman with her children.