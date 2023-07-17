Happy 60th birthday to Brigitte Nielson!

The "Creed II" actress and her five-year-old daughter, Frida, looked like the most stylish mother-daughter pair this Saturday, donning matching blue off-the-shoulder rompers in an Instagram post.

"My B-day...thank you ALL 😘" Nielson, a mom of five, wrote in her short and sweet caption.

Brigitte Nielson had her fifth child when she was 54, and says she feels better now as a mother than she did when she was younger. She and her daughter, now 5, wore matching dresses to celebrate her 60th birthday. @realbrigittenielsen via Instagram

The post also features photos of Nielson blowing out the candle on her birthday cake and posing with her husband and Frida's father, Mattia Dessi.

Brigitte made waves in 2018 when she welcomed Frida, her fifth child, at age 54.

“What’s really better is I feel l have a lot more as a mother to give to my daughter because I’ve been there before,” Nielsen told TODAY.com in 2019, when Frida was seven months old. “I was 20 years old when I had my first baby, and I was so green, so concerned, so scared. Now, I’m just excited. Now, I can really enjoy myself."

In anticipation of a future baby with Dessi, Nielsen froze her eggs after she met him, and the couple repeatedly attempted to have a baby through IVF.

Despite the challenges, frustrations, and anxiety over Nielsen's health through the process, the couple was delighted to eventually welcome Frida into the world.

Nielsen also has four adult sons: Julian Winding, 34; Killian Gastineau, 28; Douglas Meyer, 25; and Raoul Meyer Jr., 23. Frida is her first daughter.

"Happy Birthday Mom !!!! May you have a memorable day!!!! Love you from your son killian ❤️❤️❤️" Killian, Brigitte's second oldest son, wrote in the comments of her Saturday post.

"Looking ABSOLUTELY stunning! Happy birthday my friend! ❤️" dancer Frankie Grande also commented.