Mom’s breastfeeding mishap is the stuff of nightmares

TikTok star Jasmine Chiswell has a wild story to get off her chest.

“Let me tell you how my nipple fell off,” Chiswell began a video on Jan. 7. In the clip, the Scottish influencer recalled how she was breastfeeding her 11-month-old son, Midnight, when she felt him bite down with all eight of his teeth and begin to pull.

“Not gonna lie, my pain tolerance is quite high now that I’ve had a baby,” she explained. “So I went back to sleep.”

When Chiswell woke up the next morning, her pajama top was covered in blood.

“I kid you not, the tip of my nipple was hanging off,” she exclaimed. After screaming and “freaking out,” Chiswell iced and bandaged her wound.

“Apparently it will stick itself back together,” she said.

On Jan. 11, Chiswell announced that while her nipple is bruised and “crusty," it's on the mend.

“New fear unlocked,” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “Omg I’m questioning if I should should start bottle feeding.”

Everyone can take a deep breath, according to Rachel Leibson, nurse coordinator for Lactation Services at NYU Langone Health.

"I have never seen nor heard of a nipple being fully bitten off," Leibson tells TODAY.com. But she notes that flesh wounds are “somewhat common.”

“In that case, the tissue will regenerate,” Leibson says.

To prevent injuries, Leibson recommends teaching older babies about proper nursing behavior.

“If they begin biting, the nursing parent can tell them 'no' and quickly remove them from the breast and end the session,” she says. “Usually they learn after a few times that this behavior leads to the breast being taken away.”

It’s also helpful to remove the baby when they are done eating.

“Usually a hungry baby won’t bite,” Leibson says. “But a satiated, playful baby may after their feeding needs have been met.”

