See a young boy burst into happy tears when he sees his mom in her wedding dress

A little boy saw his mother in her wedding dress for the first time, and sobbed with happiness.

Mekhi Sheffield, 11, had a big role in his mother Sommer Jean's Jan. 8 wedding: to walk her down the aisle with his grandmother.

Before the ceremony kicked off in downtown St. Augustine, Florida, Jean realized there wasn’t enough time for her to see her son in his suit and to show him what she looked like in her wedding dress.

"I said to my makeup artist and hair stylist, 'I guess I won't get to do it,' but they said they would make time," Jean, 34, a business analyst, tells TODAY.com.

Fortunately, Mekhi was nearby. With Jean's hair stylist filming, he entered his mom's bridal suite.

"Oh, you look so handsome!" says Jean in a video shared on Facebook.

"Wow, mom, you look really pretty," replies Mekhi.

"You ready to walk me down the aisle? You think you can do it?" asks the mom. "Are you going to cry?"

As the little boy nods, he is quickly overcome with emotion and begins weeping.

"I love you," Jean says as her son walks over for a hug.

"Are they happy tears?" she asks, to which he replies, "I'm so happy for you."

Jean tells TODAY.com that Mekhi doesn't like to cry in public, but he was overcome because he had never seen his mom look so glamorous until that day.

"When the camera turned off, I wiped his tears and reminded him how to hold his arm when he walked me down the aisle," she says. "He was proud to do it."

Mekhi held it together until the wedding march, becoming emotional again when he saw his future stepfather, Jeff Jean, 42.

The couple met online in May 2021 and got engaged a few months later on Thanksgiving Day. Jeff proposed at the dinner table, surprising his future wife's family, including Mekhi. Mekhi's mom says her son has become less introverted since getting close to his stepfather.

The mother and son's "first look" video has more than 2,000 likes and 106,000 views on Facebook, a "surreal" and humbling experience for the pair.

"As a mom you want to share your kid with the world and now people can see what I see," Jean says, adding, "It was the most beautiful moment ever."

