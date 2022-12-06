Blake Lively shows off baby bump in holiday pajamas in new pic

Blake Lively is getting into the holiday spirit with some festive pajamas that show off her baby bump.

The actor, who confirmed her pregnancy in September, just stepped out in style for a trip on the Polar Express with her family, and she rocked some cute Christmas pajamas for the occasion.

The 35-year-old's husband, Ryan Reynolds, shared a photo of the fun excursion on his Instagram page, and it looks like the couple got to meet the main man and woman of the season on the train ride.

"We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria. 🎄," the cheeky caption read.

In the original photo he shared, Reynolds accidentally cropped out his wife's adorable glitter booties. But he fixed his mistake in a follow-up post on his Instagram story and shared the full photo, along with a hilarious caption.

"I cropped my wife's shoes out in the photo I posted. It's inexcusable and I'm sorry to anyone I've hurt with this callous lack of fortitude. Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighed," he wrote and added an emoji of a hand hitting his head.

Reynolds is a master at creative captions. @vancityreynolds via Instagram

The couple likely took their three daughters — James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 — along for the festive ride, but they weren't featured in the photos. The couple are surely having lots of family time this holiday season, but they recently snuck in a date night last month at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Lively and Reynolds had a fun date night. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

While appearing on TODAY in November, Reynolds commented on whether or not he knows the gender of his fourth child.

“I don’t know. We never find out til (the baby is born),” he said at the time.

Still, the 46-year-old wouldn't be upset if he ended up with another little girl at home.

“I know girls so I’m sort of kind of hoping that, but I’m ready for whatever happens,” he said.