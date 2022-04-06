Crikey, we've got a walker! Grace Warrior, the daughter of Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell, is on the move.

On Tuesday, Irwin posted a video of the newly minted 1-year-old toddling in the grass to Instagram.

"Big moment," Irwin captioned the clip alongside a blue heart emoji.

In the video, Irwin is sitting on the grass encouraging little Grace to walk and waving at the camera, saying "Hey dada." Powell can be heard cheering and saying, "Good walking, good walking," as Grace comes toward the camera.

As if the exciting milestone was not momentous enough, the first on-camera steps were recorded at the Australia Zoo.

"Learning to walk in the #AustraliaZoo gardens. The cutest. We're so proud of you Grace Warrior," the official Australia Zoo Instagram account commented.

On March 25, Irwin and Powell celebrated one year of parenthood to their "graceful warrior."

“One year of watching your beautiful heart bloom into the most extraordinary person. Grace, you have been an old soul from the very beginning. It is the greatest blessing to be your mama. I love you eternally, unconditionally and infinitely,” Irwin captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram showing the family celebrating the big day.

Before Grace's birth, the daughter of late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin revealed the meaning behind her daughter's nickname — “Baby Wildlife Warrior."

“My dad was the first person to create the term ‘Wildlife Warrior,’” Irwin said in an interview with The Bump. “Being a ‘Wildlife Warrior’ means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We’ve been referring to our daughter as our ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior.’”

She continued, “I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place through her connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo and the conservation work we do with animal species around the globe."

