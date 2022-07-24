Bindi Irwin shares new photos of with daughter Grace to celebrate turning 24

It's Bindi Irwin's golden birthday!

Bindi Irwin celebrated the occasion on Sunday, July 24 in a low-key manner, spending the day with her family.

She shared a series of photos from the day on Instagram credited to her younger brother, Robert Irwin. In attendance was her mother Terri Irwin, her brother Robert, her husband Chandler Powell and their 1-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior.

In one photo, the couple posed with their young daughter in front of a small picnic table and a two tiered cake decorated with pink floral frosting. The next showed the family of three standing atop a hill holding the laughing toddler. Sprinkled throughout shots of the couple and their young daughter were snaps of Bindi Irwin’s family, including a photo where she held her mom’s hands as her brother made a silly pose in the background holding his guitar.

In the caption, Bindi penned a touching note about the last year of her life and shared her gratitude to her family and the gifts that they gave her throughout the year.

“The last year has been filled with enormous growth, unpredictable/challenging times and above all, love beyond my wildest dreams,” Irwin wrote. “Without them realising, my sweet family has given me the greatest gifts this year through their extraordinary actions each and every day.”

Irwin thanked her in-laws for the "gift of no distance," and celebrated her mom for giving her the "gift of perseverance, strength and a shoulder to lean on." She also credited Robert Irwin for giving her "enthusiasm for life and remembering not to sweat the little things."

“My husband, the gift of steadfast support and infinite kindness,” she continued, paying homage to her husband of two years. “My darling daughter, the gift of finding beauty in all things and running towards happiness (and bubbles, which are the same thing to her) with an open heart. I’m grateful for another trip around the sun and another year to do my best making difference in this world.”

Her family showered her with love in their own posts across social media, sharing more moments from their day together.

Powell shared three photos on Instagram that summed up motherhood. In the first photo, Irwin posed alone leaning against a tree. In the subsequent shots, her young daughter crept into frame, appearing to be in motion running toward her mom. The final shot captured a sweet moment between the mother-daughter duo as she crept down to embrace Grace in a hug.

“Happy birthday to the most incredible person I know,” he wrote in the caption. “You spend every day of the year thinking about others, I’m so happy that today is about celebrating you. You are the most kind-hearted person, caring mama, loving wife and my best friend. I love you(and so does Grace).”

Terri Irwin shared a touching post on Twitter for her eldest child alongside a throwback photo of her late husband Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 at age 44, smiling as he posed next to her infant daughter.

“24 years ago our lives changed for the better,” Terri Irwin wrote. “I remember when you were born, Steve cried happy tears, then showed everyone in the hospital his beautiful baby girl. He loved you from the moment he met you, and I know he is so very proud of you. Happy birthday my dear Bindi Sue.”

The birthday girl took a moment to reply to her mom’s tweet, writing, “Mum, Thank you for these kind words and making my day so special. You and Dad are the greatest parents in the world and I love you both with all my heart.”

Robert Irwin really showered his older sister with love on social media for her birthday, posting several throwback photos of the brother-sister duo on his Instagram Stories as well as a sweet Instagram post paying homage to her.

The 18-year-old shared a photo posing with his sister in coordinating outfits, both donning a pair of medium wash jeans and a pale button up shirt. In the caption, he penned a message to his sister, calling her a "legend."

“Thanks for being someone I can always count on for advice, support, kindness and a good laugh,” he wrote. “Bindi you are an absolute boss! Hard worker, amazing sister and such a wonderful mum to Grace, she is a lucky kid! love you.”

On his Instagram Stories, he shared a photo from their childhood. In the snap, Irwin appeared to be pushing her younger brother while he sat in a rope swing.

“Happy birthday @bindisueirwin,” he wrote alongside the photo.

The Irwin siblings when Robert was a toddler. Robert Irwin / Instagram

In the next image, the brother-sister duo gave their biggest smiles for the camera as they posed next to a large vehicle.

The Irwin siblings pose. Robert Irwin / Instagram

The final photo Robert Irwin posted really summed up their life as the children of Steve Irwin, affectionately known as “The Crocodile Hunter.”

The Irwin siblings smile for a photo with a crocodile nearby. Robert Irwin / Instagram

In the childhood photo, they were sitting in what appeared to be a boat lodged in mud. Both young Irwins looked blissfully unaware that over their left shoulders, a crocodile was approaching the boat as it crawled through the mud.