When a doctoral candidate without childcare brought her foster baby to school, her professor opened his arms.

Traniece Brown-Warrens, 36, is a first-year principal at Markham Elementary School in Portland, Oregon. Once a month, she travels to Waco, Texas, to take weekend classes at Baylor University in the hopes of becoming a superintendent one day.

"When you have a dream, you figure out how to make it work," Brown-Warrens tells TODAY.com. "I'm dedicating my time knowing that this is just for a moment and (it's) one that will change the life for my kid, my family and my students, especially little Black girls who will know they can achieve anything and I am the representation for them.

"Superintendents can have braids and tattoos and wear (Air) Jordans," she adds.

Baylor University lecturer Bobby Ott held the foster baby of doctoral student Traniece Brown-Warrens so she could focus in class. @BrownWarrens via Twitter

On Feb. 14, Brown-Warrens became a foster mom to a 7-month-old child she has nicknamed "Baby Bear." While the infant is in daycare during the week, Brown-Warrens did not have childcare for her March 18 and March 19 classes.

She emailed her professors, proposing that she either attend class virtually — or bring her baby with her to Texas for the weekend.

"They said, 'Feel free to bring him,'" says Brown-Warrens.

One flight later and Baby Bear had a front-row seat to higher education. And of course, he was on his best behavior.

"He was very inquisitive and didn’t cry," says Brown-Warrens. "He wanted to be in my arms while I took notes and engaged. I multitasked, like most parents do."

Bobby Ott, a lecturer at Baylor University, volunteered as class babysitter when student Traniece Brown-Warrens had her hands full. @BrownWarrens via Twitter

During a course titled “School Business Management and Finance,” lecturer Bobby Ott offered to hold Baby Bear so Brown-Warrens could fully participate — and her hands were free to snap a photo of the babysitter with his charge.

"They say ‘a picture is worth 1,000 words,'" Brown-Warrens tweeted, sharing the photo. “The intent look on baby bear’s face lets you know you enjoyed Dr. Ott’s lesson on taxes and account codes. Thank you for holding him so I could take notes & work with my partner.”

For the next 30 minutes, Ott held Baby Bear so his foster mom could study. And Ott wasn't the only one who wanted snuggles.

Traniece Brown-Warrens of Oregon is juggling foster motherhood and higher education all at once. @BrownWarrens via Twitter

The professor tells TODAY.com that his students were taking turns holding the baby and he didn't want to be left out.

"I said, 'Don't forget about me. May I hold him?'" he says, adding that the class got a kick out of the situation.

For the next 30 minutes, Ott held Baby Bear so his foster mom could study.

Ott didn't think twice about helping. "My mother was single for the majority of my childhood rearing," he explains. "Traniece is a dynamic and authentic person, and when you see someone with that level of commitment you want to help facilitate that.

"The baby was the youngest doctoral student I've ever had in my class," he adds.

Ott continued his lesson while holding the foster baby of student Traniece Brown-Warrens during class. @BrownWarrens via Twitter

Brown-Warrens says she is just like other moms trying to find equilibrium between work and parenting.

"I have a platform to share that leadership can look different and so can motherhood," she says. "Foster parents can also pursue their dreams. My mother gave birth to me at 17 and dropped out of school .... because of her sacrifice, I have a strong foundation (to help) kids."

Baby Bear will see this moment, too, she says.

"When he looks back, he will know, 'I can do anything.'"

Related video: