Ashley Graham is showing love to her postpartum body with an empowering topless photo.

“Hi new tummy. We’ve been through a lot. Thank you,” the supermodel captioned a Sunday slideshow featuring Instagram pics of her posing topless in front of a mirror (while covering her chest) and grabbing a handful of her belly skin.

Last month, the 34-year-old and her husband Justin Ervin revealed the names of their twin boys Malachi and Roman, who were born in January. Their debut elevated the couple’s first child Isaac, 2, to oldest brother.

Graham’s followers cherished the unedited images by writing, “Always so refreshing to see women’s bodies raw, unfiltered and in all its glory” and “I’ve been frightened for ages about getting pregnant and having stretch marks but damn!! You make it look beautiful and natural…”

One added, “ …. I’m 2 months postpartum and seeing how beautiful you look is really empowering for those of us struggling with the way we look. You are stunning and I love this!”

Graham has showed the rawest pieces of pregnancy and the postpartum stages — one month before giving birth to her boys, she posted a pin-up worthy Instagram photo with the caption, “Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life” followed by outtakes from a practice tandem breastfeeding session (feeding two children of different ages) and of Isaac playing with trucks on the floor.

Pulling through those moments, which Graham owes to her support team, is only part of her plan. Her "new mom bod," she told "People" after Isaac's birth, included hair loss, which the Mayo Clinic reports can occur up to five months postpartum, and some merited stretch marks which gave her an "empowered" feeling.

As a mom of three, Graham is more shrewd about what to expect. about postpartum recovery, telling PopSugar in November, "I already know how it’s going to go."