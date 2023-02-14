Ashley Graham shares candid photo of postpartum body a year after having twins

Ashley Graham is honoring her postpartum body one year after welcoming twins.

On Feb. 13, Graham, 35, shared an Instagram photo of herself squeezing her stomach with both hands. With no caption, the lingerie model let the unfiltered image speak for itself.

“The realest one we know,” makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes wrote in the comments.

Added another fan, “I wish I saw a post like this when I was younger. The impact of photos like these is substantial.”

Graham gave birth to twin boys Roman and Malachi in Jan. 2021. She and her husband, cinematographer Justin Ervin, are also parents of 3-year-old son, Isaac.

In 2022, Graham wrote an essay for Glamour, in which she reflected on her “complex” relationship with her body since becoming a mother.

“I am the person who has been shouting from the rooftops to you all, ‘Love the skin you’re in,’” Graham revealed. “Yet for me, the births of my there children threw a lot of that out the window.”

After Isaac was born, Graham said she “obsessed over this 20 pounds" that she just couldn't seem to lose.

“I tried to brush it off and would say to myself, ‘Girl, you still fine, who cares.’ I got a few stretch marks, and I had a few really good cry sessions over the stretch marks,” she wrote.

Graham noted that she's feeling stronger, but it’s not a linear path. Some days are much harder than others.

“Because even as a body advocate, I’ve learned it’s okay if the journey to love the skin you’re in is more complex than you could ever have imagined,” Graham shared. “Even now, if I’m completely honest, I go in waves. I am still not entirely comfortable in my body, no matter my own body positivity advocacy.”

In 2020, Graham told TODAY.com that she will be talking about body image for “the rest of my life.”

