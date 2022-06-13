Ashley Graham shares photo of breastfeeding twins at the same time

Ashley Graham is giving fans a glimpse of what it's like to breastfeed two children at the same time. (Hint: Exhausting.)

“tired. but we’re here,” Graham captioned an Instagram post on Friday.

In the powerful photo, Graham, 34, is seen nursing her nearly 5-month-old twin boys, Malachi and Roman. The model and her husband, filmmaker Justin Ervin, are also parents of son Isaac, 2.

Last month, Graham opened up on her Instagram stories about tandem feeding. In the picture, she was shown sitting upright in a chair.

“This took me a solid few weeks of trial/error and lots of tears to catch consistently,” she wrote. “My doula who is also a lactation consultant was so kind and gentle with me in helping all three of us figure out how to do this together.”

Jennifer Meyers, a certified nurse-midwife and Mayo Clinic spokesperson, previously told TODAY Parents that twin nursing can be quite challenging.

“It requires a strong milk supply, and often requires extra help and support from family, a spouse or a lactation expert,” Meyers explained. “It’s also important for moms who nurse twins to do so frequently, in order to boost their production and tackle any latch issues as soon as possible to keep up with their babies’ demands.”

Graham is one of many women trying to help eliminate stigma around breastfeeding in public.

“Honestly, the more that we put something out into the world, whether it’s on your social media, whatever it is, I think that’s the most important thing,” she told "Entertainment Tonight" in 2021. “We’ve never had this platform before. We can just truly talk about things that we are passionate about, that we want other people to know about.”

“To me, breastfeeding, whether you do it or don’t do it as a mother, like, it should just be normalized,” she added.

