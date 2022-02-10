Ashley Graham reveals twin baby's names in beautiful photo post

Welcome to the world, Malachi and Roman!

On Thursday, Ashley Graham revealed the names of her twin sons, who she welcomed in early January with husband Justin Ervin.

"Malachi & Roman," the model, 34, captioned an intimate snap featuring both babies.

In the photo, Graham is wearing a cream colored robe and leaning on a sofa while delicately balancing one son breastfeeding and resting the other on her shoulder.

"My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things," she wrote.

Graham continued that it "has not been easy, but it's so worth it."

The couple are also parents to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, who turned 2 on January 18.

"Still can’t believe I have 3 children," Graham wrote with a "mind-blown" emoji. "Can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon."

The couple shared the news they were expecting again last summer.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” Graham wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

Two months later, the model announced she was expecting twins in an Instagram video.

“Is that twins?” Graham gasps at an ultrasound appointment, to which the technician replies, “yeah.”

A moment later, Graham announces that she sees a penis on the screen. She asks if the second baby is a girl and the technician tells her it’s a second boy, at which point Graham sits bolt upright on the exam table.

“You’re joking me!” a stunned Ervin murmurs. “You’re kidding me.”

Graham is howling with laughter.

“We’re gonna have three boys!” she exclaimed.

