Ashlee Simpson shares rare photo of teen son she shares with Pete Wentz

Ashlee Simpson is giving fans a rare glimpse of her 13-year-old son, Bronx.

In the picture, Simpson is seen flashing a peace sign, while Bronx, who she shares with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz, smiles widely for the camera. Both are dressed in head-to-toe black.

The singer, 37, also included snaps of her husband, Evan Ross, holding hands with their daughter, Jagger, 6.

“Oh my, Bronx looks so beautiful and grown-up. We were just together. How!” Simpson's sister-in-law Tracee Ellis Ross wrote in the comments.

Added another, “Mini Pete Wentz!”’

Several people remarked that Bronx and his rocker dad are "twins."

Simpson and the former Fall Out Boy bassist split in 2011 after nearly three years of marriage, but remain close friends.

In 2018, Wentz told People that he and Simpson “co-parent really well,” and described his former spouse as “communicative and easy-going.”

“Our schedules can be crazy, so we’ve been good about making sure Bronx has balance,” Wentz revealed.

Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz posed on a red carpet with their son Bronx in 2009. Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic

Simpson and Diana Ross’s son tied the knot in 2014, and are parents of Jagger and 20-month-old son, Ziggy. Wentz shares kids, Saint, 7, and Marvel, 4, with his longtime girlfriend, model Meagan Camper.

Ross opened up about his friendship with Wentz when he appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2018.

“I grew up with a big family,” the musician said. "“I think it’s a beautiful thing. … My relationship with Pete has been amazing. He’s an amazing father. He knows I love his son very much, but it’s his son.”