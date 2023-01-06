IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 74% off Sweaty Betty leggings, smartwatches, more

Here are the 20 funniest parents on social media this week

These are the moms and dads who made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Allison Slater Tate

New year, new kids! Wait, is that not how parenting works? Well, at least you can still laugh about it all with your fellow parents.

Aspirational!

I'm allergic to them.

Chapter One: Can I have a glass of water?

No mercy.

Like and follow for more!

Thank you for your service.

Facts.

Obviously, duh.

They work!

Same thing.

100% effective.

Not awkward at all.

Follow me for more tips.

I'm good at math.

They left me on read.

Probably.

... Right. Bampires.

How will he endure?

High praise indeed!

Thanks for sharing, son.

Allison Slater Tate

Allison Slater Tate is a freelance writer and editor in Florida specializing in parenting and college admissions. She is a proud Gen Xer, ENFP, Leo, Diet Coke enthusiast, and champion of the Oxford Comma. She mortifies her four children by knowing all the trending songs on TikTok. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.