Angelina Jolie was feeling all the emotions she moved her 17-year-old daughter, Zahara, into her Spelman College dorm room on Wednesday.

“I’m gonna start crying. I have not started crying yet,” Jolie, 47, told vice president for student affairs, Darryl Holloman, in a video posted to his Instagram.

In the clip, the actor is seen standing next to the school’s president, Dr. Helene Gayle, who assures her that she will have “plenty of time to cry” at one of the upcoming ceremonies.

Gayle then jokes that these events were created to "induce" tears from parents.

“I heard tomorrow night’s the big night,” Jolie says. “I’m holding it together.”

When Holloman asks Jolie how it feels to be a Spelman mom, she crosses her hands over her chest.

“I’m so excited. I’m so excited," she replies.

Holloman also shared a picture of himself with Jolie and Zahara in what appears to be her freshman dorm room. Jolie is shown in a signature all-black outfit, while Zahara is also casual in jeans and short sleeves.

“Welcome to campus, Zahara, c’2026!!” Holloman captioned his post.

"We are honored that Zahara Jolie-Pitt and her family chose Spelman College, and we welcome Zahara enthusiastically into the Spelman sisterhood,” Gayle told TODAY Parents in an email on Thursday.

“As the #1 HBCU in the country, there’s no place quite like Spelman, which has been an incubator for Black women’s education and excellence for more than 140 years. As well, it has a global network of alumnae that have and continue to change the world.”

Dr. Daryl Holloman, vice president for student affairs at Spelman College, posed with Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, who will graduate with the class of 2026. Courtesy Dr. Darryl Holloman

In addition to Zahara, Jolie shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Jolie announced earlier this month that Zahara would be attending the historically Black, women’s liberal arts college in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” the “Maleficent” star wrote on Instagram. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

There's a chance Zahara could be following in her humanitarian mom's footsteps. In February, Zahara accompanied Jolie to Washington, D.C., to advocate for the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act in the U.S. Senate.

“I’m also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara — and for her presence to calm my nerves before today’s press conference,” Jolie wrote at the time.

