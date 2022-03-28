Amy Schumer opens up to Hoda Kotb about the vulnerability of motherhood

Amy Schumer is learning that vulnerability is an unavoidable part of parenthood.

“We all have trauma when we’re younger. There was stuff that definitely hardened me and made me want to protect myself,” Schumer revealed on Monday’s episode of the “Making Space with Hoda Kotb” podcast. “But you cannot protect yourself from your kids."

“It’s the ultimate vulnerability,” she continued. “You love them so much it hurts. Everyone says it’s like your heart being outside your body, and that is what it’s like. It’s brutal.”

The 40-year-old comedian, who is mom of son Gene, 2, added that motherhood has also given her “more empathy.”

“For people, and myself,” she noted.

Of course, Schumer’s life has changed in many ways since welcoming Gene in May 2019. For starters, her schedule looks a lot different than it once did.

“I try to perform really early,” Schumer told Hoda. “Like, I’ll do shows at the Comedy Cellar at, I’m not even kidding, 4 p.m.”

That way, Schumer explained, she’s able to hold Gene until he falls asleep.

“And I know that is going to get me a lot of, you know, corrective messages about how that’s not good for him. But you know what it’s good for? Me,” she declared. “And he’s not going to let me hold him forever. So it is this sacred time.”

Schumer shares Gene with her husband, chef Chris Fischer. The couple tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in 2018.

“I picked him because, first of all, I was so attracted to him, and second of all, he knows how to do things,” Schumer said. “He knows how to do everything. If something fell through the ceiling in this room, I would be like, ‘Well, now there’s a hole in the ceiling forever.’ And Chris would know how to fix it.”

“That’s who you want to be in the foxhole with,” Schumer added. “I was just like, ‘I want to do life with this guy.’”

