Amy Schumer on the 'guilt and vulnerability' that comes with motherhood

Amy Schumer isn't afraid to get real about parenting.

Over the weekend, the comedian shared a photo of herself sitting beside son, Gene, who will be 3 in May. The child's face had a red heart emoji over it in an effort to protect his privacy on the internet.

"Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to," Schumer captioned the snap.

She continued, "Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!"

It's not the first time Schumer, who is married to Chris Fischer, has opened up about motherhood.

The couple famously changed their son's name after realizing the little boy had a problematic middle name.

Gene originally had the middle name Attell, in honor of Schumer’s close friend and fellow standup comedian Dave Attell.

“Attell” was a great name in its own right, but some people on the internet pointed out that Gene’s first and middle names together sounded like “genital.”

“You’re the new parents, just kind of tired and in ecstasy," Schumer said during an interview on The Howard Stern Show, adding she didn't make the connection until "like a month in."

But then, she read comments about her son’s name online.

"I was like, oh my God…It never dawned on me," she said. "All the blood rushed to my head and I was like, ‘Chris!’ And Chris’s last name is Fischer, so it’s ‘genital fissure.’”

Schumer and Fischer officially changed Gene’s middle name to David, still honoring Attell, as well as Schumer’s father, Gordon David Schumer.

“It’s the first of many failures,” she joked at the time.

All jokes aside, one thing Schumer takes very seriously is women's health. The comedian has been open about her health and fertility struggles over the years.

At the beginning of 2020, Schumer shared multiple updates on Instagram about her in vitro fertilization journey, but ultimately decided to delay additional treatments.

“We did IVF, and IVF was really tough on me. I don’t think I could ever do IVF again. And so I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again,” she told TODAY’s Willie Geist in August 2020. “We thought about a surrogate, but I think we’re gonna hold off for right now.”

In September 2021, Schumer shared on Instagram she had her uterus and appendix removed due to painful endometriosis.

"Woman are made to feel like they are just supposed to 'tough it out' but that is bullshit," she captioned a video from her hospital bed. "We have a right to live pain free. Have you ever heard of endo?"