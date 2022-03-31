After eventful Oscars hosting gig, Amy Schumer posts ‘out of office’ message featuring her son

Amy Schumer is taking a well-deserved break after co-hosting the chaotic 2022 Oscars ceremony last weekend.

The actor and comedian, 40, posted a photo of herself napping with her 2-year-old son, Gene, Thursday on Instagram. In her caption, she explained that she didn't want to be disturbed from her sweet snooze.

"Out of office reply for the next month. Thanks," wrote Schumer.

The photo finds Schumer with her arm around Gene, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer, as the pair sleep on a bed cluttered with books and a sippy cup.

The "Life & Beth" star shared the same image in her Instagram story, writing, "OOO Next Month."

Schumer's photo comes just four days after she and fellow funny ladies Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall emceed the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

During the ceremony, Will Smith shocked viewers and audience members when he approached the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her shaved head. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, which causes hair loss.

Though reactions to the slap have been mixed among celebrities and fans, Schumer and Sykes have both expressed shock over the incident.

Though Schumer tried to lighten the mood during the live broadcast — joking about the “different vibe” in the room when she returned shortly after the incident — she revealed days later that she was “still triggered and traumatized” by Smith’s actions.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday that has since been removed, the "Trainwreck" star wrote, “I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing.

“So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

Meanwhile, Sykes told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that she was “traumatized” by the incident.

“I just felt so awful for my friend, Chris. It was sickening,” Sykes said during an interview Tuesday that will air on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on April 7.

“I physically felt ill and I’m still a little traumatized by it,” she added.