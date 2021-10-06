‘American Idol’ alum reunites with son 7 months after he was placed in foster care

Syesha Mercado's family is back together again, more than a month after she tearfully pleaded for the return of her two children.

The 2008 "American Idol" finalist shared on Instagram on Oct. 2 that her 1-year-old son, Amen'Ra, has returned home after having been taken into custody in February by Child Protective Services in Florida.

"AMEN’RA IS OFFICIALLY HOME!!!" she captioned a video showing the boy in the back seat of a car.

“But, it’s not over with,” Mercado's partner, Tyron Deener, says in the video. "He’s back, he’s with us, but we’ve got to deal with six months of supervision, of the state coming to our home every week for the next six months, to show that we’re competent and able to raise our own baby.”

His return comes more than a month after the couple regained custody of their newborn daughter after she spent a few days in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The boy was taken by authorities in late February after Mercado and Deener took him to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida for treatment for dehydration that they said was from his difficult transition from breast milk to solid foods.

Amen'Ra was assessed by Dr. Sally Smith, the subject of a USA Today Network investigation that found more than a dozen instances of Smith's cases in which charges were dropped or parents were acquitted after she concluded they were abusing their children. Smith denied the allegations to USA Today Network.

The assessment resulted in Amen'Ra being taken by Manatee Child Protective Services after his stay in the hospital and placed in foster care.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a previous statement to NBC News that it received information from the hospital’s child abuse line that a boy was “severely malnourished,” which Mercado disputed.

“Amen’Ra was forcefully and legally kidnapped from us by CPS, who claim we refused a B12 shot that was a matter of life and death, which is an absolute lie. We never refused a B12 shot, and at no point was he on the verge of death,” Mercado wrote in a GoFundMe account she created to cover legal fees.

Mercado then shared in August that she had her newborn daughter, Ast, taken away from her by authorities after a surprise welfare check on the side of the road.

The baby girl was returned to Mercado and Deener two weeks later.

Mercado tearfully pleaded at a press conference on Aug. 18 to get her children back.

“This is my first time being a mom and I’ve been deprived of holding my babies and feeding my babies," she said. "I didn’t get to see Ra say ‘momma’ for the first time and I didn’t get to see my babies meet for the first time,” she said at the time.

“I’m just missing out on so many precious moments,” she added. “I’ve been deprived of that and I don’t know how to articulate it, but it just hurts so bad.”