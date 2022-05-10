Amanda Seyfried loved childbirth so much, she wanted to become a doula

Childbirth isn't for the faint of heart, but Amanda Seyfried found it inspiring.

The actor opened up about motherhood, her career and more in a new interview with Marie Claire and reflected on what it was like to give birth to her two children.

“I was like, 'This is the most amazing thing I’ve ever been a part of. I have to be there for women; childbirth is amazing,'” she told the magazine.

The 36-year-old and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, have two children: a 5-year-old daughter named Nina and a 1-year-old son named Thomas. Seyfried said she enjoyed giving birth so much that she even considered becoming a doula.

“I was talking to my doula a lot about what she did. I was like, 'That sounds like the best thing, and I just wanted to be there when people have a baby,'” she said.

Alas, Seyfriend opted against it because of all the certifications and requirements to enter the doula field.

“I’m better at, like, taking pictures and massaging the back,” she said.

While talking about her children, Seyfried proudly described her daughter’s personality.

“She’s emotional; she’s very sensitive,” she said. “And then when she’s watching herself, she gets affected by herself.”

The mother of two is determined to give her children a normal life and protect them from the spotlight. Seyfried and Sadoski eloped in March 2017 shortly before their daughter was born.

The family lives a quiet life on a farm in upstate New York, and she told Marie Claire that being away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles helps her maintain a sense of normalcy.

“I see these younger actors who think they have to have security. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my peers. So, I bought a farm. I was like, let’s go in the opposite way,” she said.

Still, her children do occasionally make an appearance on their mom's social media channels and Seyfried's soon did make a surprise appearance during an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY in 2021.

“You can look at that nice man,” she instructed her newborn at the time. “Oh my God. What a cute guy,” Willie said.