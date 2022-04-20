Allyson Felix’s sneaker company unveils free shoe program for new moms

Allyson Felix just made history — again — by introducing Saysh Maternity Returns, a policy by her sneaker brand that offers free sneakers for women whose shoe size changes during pregnancy.

The most decorated American track-and-field Olympian of all time announced the policy, a first in the industry, on Tuesday.

"Introducing the Saysh Maternity Returns Policy," Felix captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram. "It’s about time someone did something like this. I’m continuing to learn how important it is to create change instead of kindly asking for it."

Felix, 36, went on to explain how the policy works and what it means.

"Women’s feet can change size during their pregnancy," she wrote. "If you own a pair of Saysh Ones and your feet change size due to pregnancy we’ll send you a new pair. Pretty simple and straight forward."

Included in the photo carousel was an image of a Saysh shoebox with the words "Equality Over Antiquity." Below, a message that read, "Dragging antiquated policies into the 21st century."

Felix, who announced her retirement earlier this month after more than 20 years, told TODAY's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that Saysh's new policy is "intentionally sexist."

"As a small company we feel so proud to be leading the charge and changing the industry in this way," Felix said on TODAY Wednesday. Felix, who is mom to daughter Camryn, 3, might be stepping toward retirement, but plans to continue her advocacy for equality in athletics.

“I think we haven’t supported women in the right way. Women have struggled as athletes and being mothers," Felix said. " I have a series of announcements that I hope will make the world a better place for women. That’s what I’m focusing on this year."