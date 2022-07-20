Alicia Silverstone says her 11-year-old son still sleeps with her

Alicia Silverstone is sharing some insight into how she raises her 11-year-old son, Bear.

During a chat on “The Ellen Fisher Podcast,” the 45-year-old actor revealed that she and her son still share a bed. After speaking extensively about Silverstone’s veganism, Fisher brought up the “Clueless” star’s “alternative” parenting methods and co-sleeping.

“Bear and I still sleep together,” Silverstone said in the episode shared on Tuesday, before adding, “I’ll be in trouble for saying that, but I really don’t care.”

She prefaced her comments on raising her son by expressing that she is “a natural mama.”

“And I’m a loving mama,” she continued. “And I believe in love and I believe in nature, and our society is scared of nature and scared of love.”

The actor, who shares Bear with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, described her parenting style and co-sleeping as “following nature.”

“If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals, if you put your baby over there,” Silverstone said and pointed across the room, “your baby is going to get eaten. It’s not ideal for the baby to be over there.”

This isn’t the first time Silverstone mentioned co-sleeping with her son. In her 2014 book “The Kind Mama,” she wrote that placing a child in a crib is “tantamount to child neglect.” In 2020, she told TODAY Parents that she and a then 9-year-old Bear still shared a bed.

“The respect we have for each other is just incredible,” she gushed. “We’ll wake up and snuggle for two or three hours laughing and talking. Then we’ll go make pancakes.”

Meanwhile, in her continued conversation with Fisher, the “Senior Year” actor went on to call motherhood “the most precious” and “unbelievable experience.”

“I wanted to have more (kids), but then my relationship got messed up, and it wasn’t a great time to bring one in. I didn’t want to have one right away because I was so in love with my Bear,” she reflected. “I wanted to … squeeze every little moment out of him, so it wasn’t until he was like 3 that I was ready to make another baby and then I didn’t have a partner, so that’s why I don’t have four babies.”

Silverstone’s parenting style has made headlines before. Back in 2012, she revealed that she chews her son’s food for him.

At the time, she released a video showing how she fed a then-11-month-old Bear.

“I fed Bear the mochi and a tiny bit of veggies from the soup from my mouth to his. It’s his favorite…and mine,” she wrote on her blog. “He literally crawls across the room to attack my mouth if I’m eating. This video was taken about a month or 2 ago when he was a bit wobbly. Now he is grabbing my mouth to get the food!”

