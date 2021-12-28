Watch Alicia Keys sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ dance with her son on his 7th birthday

Birthdays are a family affair for Alicia Keys and her family.

On Monday, the Grammy-winning musician posted a collection of sweet photographs of her son, Genesis, through the years to celebrate his 7th birthday.

"My beautiful Son Genesis!! Happy Birthday beautiful soul!!" Keys captioned the Instagram montage, alongside four confetti emojis. "I got you for life!! I love everything about you!!"

Keys praised her son's qualities.

"Your strength ... your honesty, your intelligence, your wisdom!! Your EVERYTHING!!!! You are incredible!!" she wrote. "May every year bring you closer to your unstoppable greatness!! I love you young king!!

Keys and her husband, music producer Kasseem Dean (aka Swizz Beatz), are also parents to an 11-year-old son named Egypt.

While the first nine slides Keys shared are still images of Genesis as he has grown up, including a shot of him being pushed on a toy truck as a toddler, the last slide provided adorable insight into how the family celebrated this year.

Keys, both sons, and Keys' mom, Terria Joseph, are seen dancing as they sing "Happy Birthday" to the newly minted 7-year-old.

While dad was not present for the dance party, he did not miss the opportunity to wish Genesis a happy day.

"Happy Birthday my lil King," the proud father captioned a carousel of home videos and photos on Instagram, including a snap of Genesis posing alongside Taylor Swift, and multiple birthday cake emojis.

In July, the musical power couple celebrated 11 years of marriage with a date that spanned several days.

Keys shared a few photos of their trip to Corsica, where they tied the knot years ago, in a sweet Instagram post. Beatz was quick to chime in in the comments section.

“The fact that we went back to the house we got married at 11yrs ago was worth the 72hr date,” Beatz wrote alongside several red heart emojis.

